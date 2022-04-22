news, local-news,

Orange will be promoted as a destination to an audience of more than 50 million people across the Asia-Pacific and 160 million worldwide following a deal between local property management service BNB Made Easy and the world's biggest hotel operator, Marriott International. In a major coup for the Orange-based business, about eighty of its properties are now listed on the hotel chains "Homes and Villas" platform - an international Airbnb-style rental service that focuses on premium and luxury homes. BNB Made Easy managing director Tim Mortimer said it was big news for his business and for the region, opening the gates to a new kind of traveller to Orange. Marriott's loyalty program, Bonvoy, has 160 million plus members worldwide, who represent a affluent, well-travelled demographic, and destination marketing for Orange will be sent to all members. About 90 percent of Homes and Villas by Marriott International bookings are made by members of Bonvoy and members will be able to earn as well as redeem reward points when staying in a one of BNB Made Easy's properties. Mr Mortimer said BNB Made Easy is one of only five Australian management companies approved for the Marriott platform so far and the only one in a regional area. It also currently has more properties listed than any other company in Australia. "There's about 12 in Sydney, 22 in Perth, 15 in Brisbane and 17 in Melbourne - and we have 80," he said. Properties had to pass a thorough vetting process to ensure they met the Marriott International standard. Criteria included quality, design, amenities, safety, cleanliness, and service. Those that made the cut include a luxurious $600 a night c1870 heritage home in the heart of Orange and a sprawling five bedroom Springside home with a tennis court, 15 metre lap pool and spa. "That Marriott are happy for us to represent their brand is a big achievement," Mr Mortimer said. "It's great recognition for our team ... especially with all the challenges that have been thrown our way over the past couple of years."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/b5787210-db17-4e04-aa88-271212c6d968.jpg/r210_133_1600_918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg