A change to isolation rules has been praised by business leaders around the region. From 6pm on Friday, April 22, close contacts (defined as a household contact or an individual deemed by NSW Health to be a close contact) will not have to isolate, as long as they have no symptoms and comply with numerous guidelines, including the wearing of a face mask in indoor settings outside the home. President of Business Orange - formerly the Orange Business Chamber - Daniel Sutton, said the past few months have hit business hard. "(The isolation rules) have meant that local, small businesses are being forced to close down in what would otherwise be peak periods," he said. "There's been pubs, cafes and restaurants that are all closed weekday mornings or Saturday nights at absolute peak times and the only reason being they don't have enough staff to operate. It has really been hurting local businesses." Mr Sutton said the change in policy was it was an "excellent outcome." "The fact they've come out and changed it as of Friday this week that as long as you're testing negative on a daily basis and still wearing a mask indoors, that alleviates a lot of labour-force stress that our members have been feeling. "I feel like that method will still provide the necessary protection to people. That is something that we've been lobbying with Business NSW, to get the state leaders to modify and amend. Business NSW, regional manager for Western NSW, Vicki Seccombe, commended NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet for "his swift action." "This has been a difficult time for many business owners who've had to close their doors or operate under reduced conditions because healthy staff have been at home in isolation," she said. "It also made no sense that some industries were exempt from these rules - the unfairness was creating a two-tiered structure and that was damaging to business confidence and future planning. "Small businesses in particular, can plan future production with more confidence knowing that staff are more likely to be available for long periods of time with the relaxation of these rules. "Business fully appreciates the complexity of dealing with the pandemic and the conditions that had to be imposed to keep the community safe, and the Government has done a good job in that regard." Those deemed close contact who are now allowed back at work must notify their employer/educational facility of their close contact status and are required to undertake daily RAT tests before coming into close contact with people outside their household, where practicable. Close contacts will need to comply with the guidelines for seven days from the time a person in their household tested positive for COVID. Public health orders requiring key workforces to be vaccinated will be lifted, with vaccine requirements to be based on risk assessments under occupational work health and safety, in line with other jurisdictions. Orders requiring aged care and disability workers to be vaccinated will remain in force. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

