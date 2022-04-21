news, local-news,

Orange City Council is seeking feedback from the public on a proposal to change the name of the Northern Distributor Road to Glenn Taylor Way. Councillors voted on Tuesday to gauge the level of community support for the proposal by putting it on public exhibition for 28 days. Mr Taylor, who died in January, was a councillor for 26 years and deputy mayor seven times. He was heavily involved in lobbying for the North Orange Bypass that secured the first $6.5 million NSW grant that kicked off the project. Cr Jeff Whitton first proposed the road name change in February to honour his close friend and former councillor. "He was the major instigator for the funding [for the NDR]," he said at the time. "It was his baby. If anyone deserves it, he's the prime candidate." Tuesday night's council meeting heard there were a series of steps that would have to be taken before the change could be made. These included seeking comment from the public via the council's website, as well as seeking comment from relevant parties such as Australia Post and the NSW Police. The council is also required to gain consent from Mr Taylor's family members. The Geographic Names Board will also only take an application 12 months after the person's passing. The council heard that control of the Northern Distributor Road was about to be transferred to Transport for New South Wales, however they had indicated they had no objection to the renaming of the road Glenn Taylor Way. Residents can comment on the proposed name change via the Orange City Council website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/bc075f50-21bf-44c4-a6b5-2e7e74dec730.jpg/r0_843_2550_2284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg