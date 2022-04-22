news, local-news,

A man who threatened to take a gun to a government building in Orange and shoot a case worker has been given a custodial sentence in Orange Local Court. Neil John Murphy, 39, of Bletchington Street, was charged with intimidation and appeared in court from jail. According to police, a witness at the Department of Communities and Justice received a call from Murphy who wanted to speak to a particular female case worker, the victim, at 11am on March 7. The witness, who was aware of a previous incident where he had been aggressive and made threats towards the victim over the phone, said she was unavailable. About 25 minutes later, a Housing Plus worker called the witness saying Murphy threatened to go to the department's Summer Street building with a gun, shoot up the office or burn it down, wait outside for the victim to leave and shoot her in the head. Police attended Housing Plus in Byng Street to get more information and while they were there Murphy entered the building and was arrested. Solicitor Katarina Duncan said it was a stressful time for Murphy who was going through family issues including the recent death of three family members, one of whom was shot by police. Magistrate David Day permitted him to read aloud a letter of apology over a video link from jail despite the witnesses and victim's not being present. "This has got to stop, I ended up jailing him a couple of years ago," Mr Day said. Murphy said he threatened the victim due to being unable to speak with the caseworker after participating in programs to resolve the issues he was working through. "I would like to apologise to the DCJ for my [comments] they were not acceptable," he said. "She was my manager and I couldn't get hold of her for six to seven months. "My intention wasn't even going to the DCJ, it was just a silly thing I said over the phone." Murphy said he went to the Housing Plus building for anger management when he was arrested. "The victim in my view is vulnerable, she was part of a team providing community service," Mr Day said. "His contrition today is noted however the matter is a serious offence, threatening to employ a gun is most serious." Mr Day noted the apology and a plea of guilt and said Murphy's risk of reoffending would be better reduced by being served in the community. "His reoffending seems to be with difficulty in managing his emotions. He didn't go there with a gun." Mr Day placed Murphy on a nine-month Intensive Correction Order with conditions that he remain engaged in anger management programs.

