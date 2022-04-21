sport, local-sport,

After strong showings against Wollongong, Avoca Beach and CSU in their trials, the Orange City women's side are all set for round one. Their Westfund Ferguson Cup opener will see them pitted against Dubbo 'Roos and coach Will Ryan said the girls are keen to rip in. "They're pretty excited, we've had one or two injuries and a few COVID cases but other than that the girls are excited and raring to go," coach Will Ryan said. "Pre-season has been going well, they beat my expectations. "The new girls have gelled really well together, and they've all played outstanding. "There's a few nerves from those that haven't played before but they're keen to give it a crack." Ryan explained those newcomers have come from a range of different avenues. "A few (of those new players) jumped across from Orange Vipers, and a few just thought they'd give it a go," he said. Their opponents, Dubbo, have been a strong outfit over the years but Ryan said his girls have shown significant improvement against them. "They've always been handy, two years ago we lost by 120, then last year only 20 so we've shaved 100 points off in 12-months," he explained.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/47119cd4-f49d-4b85-82c9-ade873232f4e.jpg/r2_31_1092_647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg