On Monday, Orange City legend Josh Tremain celebrated another birthday and no present would be better than a victory for his side in their season-opener. The Lions will travel to Dubbo on Saturday, looking to kick off their 2022 season the right way as the Central West Blowes Clothing Cup begins. "For sure (a win would be a late birthday present), that'd be perfect," Tremain said. "We want to try and turn around things from the last couple of seasons and start strong. "In my opinion, starting strong with a win up there would be the best birthday present I could ask for." With Tremain previously plying his trade with the 'Roos and rubbing shoulders for many years with their players through Central West Blue Bulls, he's aware of the strength they possess. "I'm expecting them to be strong this year, they've had a pretty big off season, and a few of the guys that were playing central west look really fit so if that's a sign for the rest of the club I'm expecting it to be an extremely tough game down there on their home turf - everyone will be chomping at the bit," he said. "We're expecting nothing but 100% and hopefully we've prepared well enough to put on a good show." In pre-season, City have had plenty to smile about, particularly their 65-0 thrashing of CSU along with their 21s taking out the tournament plate in the Orange City invitational tens. Pacifica Barbarians, who were the major winners, also featured various City players. While the pandemic has provided issues, Tremain believes a solid few months has his side fully prepared for this weekend's fixture. "Yeah it's been a big pre-season - we're still working on a few things of course and it's been unsettled with people getting COVID and things like that but we've prepared well and will try our best over in Dubbo," he said. Kick off for Saturday's fixture will be at 3:15.

