sport, local-sport,

The words of Orange Emus' first grade coach Peter Bromley couldn't ring truer. "It's definitely time for football." That it is - and his Emus side will have a competitive task in the first round as come up against Bathurst Bulldogs. Bromley couldn't be more keen. "It's been a good pre-season - it's definitely time for football - I've had enough of doing pre-season and getting blokes fit, now it's time to get into it," he said. Round one last year saw both these sides meet as well, with Bathurst winning first grade 19-10 and the Emus' coach can't wait to see what he's up against. "It's always a good game to start with just purely for the fact we're rivals - a competitive rivalry - we have mutual respect and we both like to play the game hard and fast, I'm looking forward to it," he said. "Everyone keeps saying they've been doing some recruitment over the off-season but you always wait until round one to make your own decision." Bathurst Bulldogs president, Phil Newton, believes Emus will be a tough first up fixture for his club. "If you look back over the last six or seven years Emus [first XV] have been the benchmark ... I think it's always good to test yourself and to play Emus at their home ground in the first round gives you an idea of how you're going to go for the season," Newton said. "They'd be favourite over us, but we'll be fine to take the underdog tag and see how we go. "We'll field three grades and our women's side against Emus this weekend and hopefully we'll come home with at least one and maybe with four wins." Over the off-season, Emus haven't been shy of making some astute additions to their first grade team with some new and old faces joining the club including former Sydney University player, Oli Harvison, who has already caught the eye of Central West Blue Bulls coach Dean Oxley. "We've got Archie Hall back in the front row for us which is good," Bromley said. "Oli will be in the second-row, he's helped out considering we've lost both second rowers from last year, having him there will be a good addition to the club, he's a good guy and is fitting in well. "Simon Uphill will play at 10 this weekend, coming back after playing for Forbes a couple of years ago and having a few years off - it'll be good to have him around." In the pre-season, Emus' Toothy Tens side finished second in the grand final before trialling against Forbes Platypi two weeks ago. "The trial went well, they come over with about 26 blokes, we had about 30 guys, neither club came out with any injuries which is always the perils of trialling," Bromley said. "We played some good football, they tested us in some areas and it'll be good when we play them in round two to see what you come up against because like most clubs you're doing it for match fitness and getting combinations, rather than showing every ace you've got in your pack. "I was happy with how we looked, same with second grade, with a lot of new faces in their side it's good to see them up against a defensive line. We got a lot out of it which was nice for us with selections."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/6fe32627-ea0f-4056-af71-95baf5f8565d.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg