news, local-news,

Dozens of calls came flooding in to the SES on Tuesday night as a storm battered the city. Orange SES boss Rob Stevens said the calls started to come "fairly rapidly" from about 6.30pm. "It was very wide-spread. In town or out of town, there was nowhere that was unaffected," he said. "With that was lots of blackouts caused by trees on powerlines. Essential Energy had their team out as well working non-stop, working with emergency services to help clear the way so we could work. They were clearing things as fast as they could." Between 6.30pm on April 19 and 8pm that same day, a whopping 16mm of rain fell in Orange. Mr Stevens added that there were no reports made to the SES of any any injuries as a result of the storm. "This was lucky considering how widespread that stormfront was," he added. "We managed to finish at about 1am on Wednesday when we'd cleared all of the active calls up until that point. Then the calls started again Wednesday morning where people were coming out and realising that there was a tree on their house or on their car." Mr Stevens finished by saying that the amount of damage was not "unexpected" given the size of the storm. "We would expect that the next day for people to come outside and find damage to homes or cars which they wouldn't hear during the storm itself," he said. "People I've spoken to described the sound of a semi-trailer running down their street or a train at a level crossing." The rain had all but subsided buy 8pm, with just 1mm more added to Orange's total by midnight. If you feel an incident is life threatening, contact Triple Zero (000) immediately and the nearest assets can be dispatched. For emergency assistance during floods or storms, call NSWSES on 132500. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/287f06e1-eb12-4b69-ba0d-e475471b3277.JPG/r0_232_1440_1046_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg