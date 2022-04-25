news, local-news, Orange, Brad White, Live & Kicking, Arts OutWest, The Blind Pig

SAID mostly to be found at pubs, bars or wedding venues, singer-songwriter originally from Orange, Brad White is set to return to the Central West - and says he's happy to be the next jammer in the Live & Kicking series. The Meet the Songwriter Sessions, headed by Arts OutWest, delivers interactive, live music experiences for event-goers, with this next artist grateful for the "rare" opportunity. "It's a cool thing to play covers, for sure, but it's rare and pretty new for me as well to just do my own songs," Mr White said. "And I do love playing [music] for work, love it, but it's nice to do your own music - songs that you've poured your own heart into - and I'm super excited to have my own platform to do it." Relocating to Sydney at the start of the pandemic in 2019, Mr White will return home to play at The Blind Pig venue on Sunday, May 1. "My family still live out there [in Orange] and I come back at least once a month, always playing at 'the pig' - John and all the guys there are legends and the same with everyone at The Agrestic [Grocer] - it's still home to me." Growing up attending church, Mr White says his preferred music genres are very eclectic these days - ranging from heavy metal, rap and blues - with a couple of his top artists at the moment being The Used, an American rock band, and Californian rapper, Ab-Soul. "Music was the thing that got me through having to go to church all the time," Mr White said. "But I still really appreciate all of the stuff it gave me, especially music-wise ... but now I just feel like I'm constantly finding new styles of music I like and I take a lot of inspiration from discovering new sounds." While Mr White describes personal characteristics as having upbeat traits, the foundation from which his lyrics are built, however, come from a "dark place". "It's funny, a lot of my music is kind of sad, because whenever I sit down to write, the most meaningful things to me are from bad stuff that's happened - which is interesting because I'm a very a happy kind of guy," he said. "But musically, I tend to write lyrically from that dark place and then try to find a way to make it not sound so morbid and horrible ... it's just where my mind goes to and the process of getting that out of me is like therapy almost." Not a fan of pleasing the masses, Mr White also says if people like his music, then that's really amazing to him - but he's gung-ho on living in his truth, writing as authentically as possible when he creates original content. "Who I am as a person goes into the music I make and I just like being genuine - my genuine self," he said. "And I'm just trying to bring out what's already inside of me and that's important to me with life, because I've got something to say." Brad White will perform from 4pm on Sunday, May 1 at The Blind Pig Sound Lounge and Cocktail Bar, with no cost to attend the venue. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/438f5cfe-ec54-4830-980a-110af228b40f.png/r0_128_940_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg