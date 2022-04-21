news, local-news, Orange, dragon boating, dragon boat, Estella Ferri, Australian National Dragon Boat Championships

SECURING a spot with peer elites across the state was one thing, but to then return from national championships with a mix of gold, silver and bronze medallions was a gamut of excitement for Orange-based dragon boater, Estella Ferri. "It was incredible, an absolutely incredible experience," Ms Ferri said. Held at the West Lakes AM Ramsay Rowing Course in Adelaide, the Australian National Dragon Boat Championships kicked off on April 8 earlier this month, where Ms Ferri and the rest of the NSW squad were raring to go. "It was a big trip down and we were there bright and early at 7am, with the first event of the day being the mixed event, which is 20 people in a 20s boat - 10 women and 10 men - paddling in three different heats of 500 metres." Pipped by Victoria by just 0.5 of a second, the NSW mixed squad picked up silver for the mixed race and then another silver in the women's 10s to follow - only missing out on the top state title by a little over one second. Though, the premier women's team ensured a strong finish in the final event of the day, The Pursuit - a state vs state heat of a one kilometre distance - where a small boat of 10 women paddled their way to gold. "When that horn went, we were just off," Ms Ferri said. "We work as a team with the men's 10s boat, so they're supposed to catch up and just sit in front of us so we can ride their weight to give us a bit of an easier journey - but they couldn't catch us to overtake us. "The fact that we pushed the whole way and the boys had to really push to keep up with us as well, we got a really great time and we pulled the gold for that event - it really couldn't have gone any better." Overall results saw the NSW crews walk away with a combination of 27 medals across the board, including the Peter Bristow Championships Trophy - the prestigious cup secured from the women's pursuit event. Since her return to Orange and being back with her home club, the Colour City Dragons, its publicity officer Jasmine Vidler says members are "very proud of her achievements", with Ms Ferri noting their support. "I think they probably saw how many trips down to Sydney I had to do for it and all the time and effort I had to put in, so I think to see it was rewarding for me - they can't be any happier for me for that," she said. With the wait of the next regattas to start again later in the year, Ms Ferri says the local club will continue to paddle one day a week in the meantime. "We'll push through the off-season to keep up our fitness, technique and stamina until the new season commences around the October/November mark." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

