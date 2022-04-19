news, local-news, Orange, Winchester Charolais, Sydney Royal Easter Show, Gavin O'Brien

WINCHESTER Charolais Stud, a beef seedstock producer from Orange, has taken out top honours with its Charalois cattle at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show. With cows assessed on their presentation, structure, yield and temperament, couple Gavin and Kristie O'Brien says their family unit of four returned to Orange as a humbled, yet proud team. "It's definitely a great feeling and we put a lot of work into it," Mr O'Brien said. "The biggest thing is I'm just so proud of Kristie and the girls for the work they've put in to bring it all together to be ready on the final day of the show - so, the win at the end of it was a bit of icing on the cake." Sashed by Charolais judge Scott Myers, four-year-old matron Winchester Daisy Duke N16E finished her show career on a high, taking out Royal Interbreed Champion, Senior and Grand and Best Charolais Exhibit titles. The couple's daughters, 13-year-old Miley and 10-year-old Isla, were also instrumental in the wins, leaving dad impressed with their efforts. "The girls broke our calf in, or taught it to lead, with hours of training and being kind to them," Mr O'Brien said. "You have to put the effort and time in to gain their trust and work through to teaching them how to display themselves off - and [my daughters] did that." Due to the big crowds at the show, Mr O'Brien said they also prepare them at home to essentially reduce the 'shock' factor when it comes to loud or strange noises. "Usually we do the local Blayney Show to give them a little taste of what it's going to be like in Sydney and it's so foreign to what they're used to in the paddock, so it's a gently but slowly exposure process to different things at home," he said. "They tend to trust you over time with the more care you put in and they know you're there to look after them." From a business point of view, the total of the 10 recent titles Mr O'Brien says is also a sign of commitment to their stud. "It certainly justifies your breeding decisions, so when it actually happens and you do it consistently, it also helps clients in being able to make a decision - that this is a program where they can come and shop conveniently and know that they're going to get great genetics and good services," he said. "And consistency means we compare to the very best in the industry and we're also judged by our peers and fellow producers as well - so it's big boat of confidence that you're on the right track." Winchester Charolais also received first in Charolais Breeders Group, first bull for 16 to 18 months old, first female for 30 to 36 months, first female over 36 months and reserve senior female champion and Best Maintained Charolais Team under five head. "The other thing, is we like doing it as a family," Mr O'Brien said. "It teaches kids discipline, kindness, responsibility, presentation, humbleness - in success or in defeat - so, there's good values that come from it and we're proud for our kids to develop pretty important life skills like that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/87280095-80a1-42b1-8edc-eaf1596dd6e1.jpg/r0_54_750_478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg