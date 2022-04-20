sport, local-sport,

Consistency will be the main aim for Orange Tigers' women's side this season as preparations begin for their season-opener on April 30. After finishing 3rd last year before COVID cancelled the Central West AFL competition, the Tigers have maintained the nucleus of their squad along with some fresh additions. "We've picked up two new girls this year which is great - Heather Davies, who previously played in Victoria and Riley Cherrey from Canowindra - which is exciting," coach Jacqui Ryan said. "We're also welcoming back Amy Murphy who had two years off after injury and work commitments, she's a big asset to the team as a defender. "Last year we had a few new players which was great and quite a few of those new girls have continued on." 2021 saw the Tigers start the season as 'a rookie team' with the majority of their squad learning the basics before a hot-streak lead the team to win four out of their last five fixtures until the dreaded COVID kicked in. Ryan believes that end of season form indicates things were starting to click at the Tigers. "Having a large turnover last year (and then winning those games) shows once we get that unity on the field with tactics and play under control then we've got the ability there - it's just about putting it all together," she said. After a strong finish to last year, the goal for the Tigers this season will be to solidify the skills learnt and put forward the same performance week in week out. "Making finals (is the main goal)," Ryan said. "This year we're looking to be more consistent instead of having that slumpy start and doing the basics really well with nothing particularly tricky on the field." Ryan added there's still plenty of spots available in the side. "Don't feel like you have to have any sporting experience to come on down and give it a go and there's an awesome, friendly bunch of girls here," she said. Orange will kick off their campaign at Waratahs Sports Ground against Bathurst Bushrangers at 12:30, April 30 while Bathurst Giants play Dubbo at Bathurst. One former Tigerette, Erin Naden, has shown what can happen after joining the club, with the talented sportswoman recently featuring in the AFLW Summer Series. Naden's GIANTS Orange won their final round of the series, defeating Swans Red 63-10 at Manuka Oval, Canberra with Naden one of the goal-scorers. In the regular season, Naden will travel to Sydney to return to the East Coast Eagles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/e9dd95b4-b5fe-45b7-93ba-d53371c5e3a6.PNG/r3_65_1716_1033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg