AT THE END OF THE DAY | Let's take a leaf out of Barty's book

sport, local-sport,

Is there an athlete with a higher Q-Rating at the moment than Ash Barty? The tennis champion captured the hearts of Australians when she captured the French Open (2019), Wimbledon (2021) and most recently the grand slam on her home turf in 2022. To the surprise of many though, the 25-year old from Queensland announced her retirement from tennis in March 2022, two months after her Australian Open title and still ranked No. 1 in singles at the time. It's always an interesting time when a star athlete retires. For the 99.9 per cent of us who weren't able to reach the highest of highs, we can sometimes be baffled by these decisions. "She's so good why would she give it up?" "Does he not realise life won't get any better than this?" Or my favourite, is when those minority of fans who adore athletes during their careers and toss them to the side afterwards, talk about how these athletes are "weak" by setting themselves up for life while keeping their body intact. As to how Barty - and athletes in general - ever come to the decision to retire, be they young or old, will truly only be known by themselves and those closest to them. I would probably say I fall under that second example I gave of thinking that I would want to eek out every last moment I could as a professional athlete before my life turns to that of someone living behind a desk *cough cough*. That's why it brought me such joy to hear that the former world No.1 will play in a teams golf exhibition event in New Jersey from June 30 to July 1, alongside some of sport's biggest names. Team USA, captained by 1992 Masters Champion Fred Couples, will take on a Rest of the World team captained by four-time major winner Ernie Els. The late Shane Warne has played in a previous edition while this time Manchester City soccer manager Pep Guardiola, boxer Oscar De La Hoya and retired swim great Michael Phelps will line up...or in other words, only the best of the best get an invite. Barty has been coy on her post-retirement plans, although many are expecting them to involve golf in some way as she lives on a golf course with her fiancé Garry Kissick a PGA trainee professional. The three-time grand slam tennis champion won the ladies competition at her home club Brookwater, near Ipswich, earlier this month, playing off a handicap of five. Seven-time major winner Karrie Webb played a round with her at Victoria Golf Club in 2019 and told AAP that Barty had the talent to make it on the LPGA tour. "She's a really handy player and just that one day I could tell if she puts some time into it she will be a great player," Webb told AAP. "It was everything - she hit the ball a long way - but a lot of athletes are very hand-eye co-ordinated and they get out there and they're fairly decent at hitting the ball. "When it comes to the finesse shots, sometimes that's where they struggle, but she's got good hands from how she plays tennis. "You could tell she had good hands and she'd developed a good short game and that just needs sharpening." So what are we getting at here? So often we will hear stories about burnout in our top athletes. Going back to a point made earlier, many will brush aside any sympathy they have for these pros with a classic "how can they be sad, they are earning millions of dollars" retort. While having a big bank balance no doubt helps in life, it is not the be all and end all in terms of loving the things we do. So if pro athletes can be so quick to call it quits on something they love so much, there is little wonder that junior athletes around the regions can feel that same burnout. So often you'll hear from clubs how the toughest age to retain athletes is that 16 to 17 range. Now there's a lot of factors that go into this, but one definitely has to be a falling out of love with a sport. All of this is to say that we as a society need to do a better job in allowing our athletes to enjoy the sports they play. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/349bb418-a4cc-4ab1-a2a3-63473fb1488b.jpg/r0_18_800_470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg