Letter | Running a business during COVID times? I take my hat off to you
I have great admiration for people who start and run their own business, especially during recent years.
When I lived in Queanbeyan over 30 years ago, I can remember talking to the mechanic who serviced our old Kombi Bus.
He listed off the many hidden costs associated with the day-to-day running of his garage-workshop.
I have to admit to being very surprised by the long list that he spoke about.
Since then, my understanding of, and admiration for, business owners has only increased.
I'm confident that most readers will agree with these brief comments.
On a lighter note, it was Aristotle Onassis who wrote in 1991, "The secret of business is to know something that nobody else knows".
Keith Curry
