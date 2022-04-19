sport, local-sport, bathurst bulldogs, molong magpies, oilsplus cup

The Molong Magpies have added a former premiership winning player to their ranks for the upcoming Oilsplus Cup season. Will Oldham will once again strap on the boots for the black and whites, having last played for the club back in 2014. Magpies captain Zac White was delighted to have the former Bathurst Bulldog back on the team. "He's played for Bathurst the last couple of years and he's been a bit of a journeyman, so it has been a few years since he's been back here," White said. "He's a bit of a performer with a strong kicking game and a pretty-well rounded game. He'll add something to our side for sure." The Magpies are coming off a strong season which saw them ultimately fall 24-15 in the grand final against the Blayney Rams. White says this has lit a fire under their players for 2022. "There's a feeling of wanting to do better and it's helped with our buy-in, especially with a few of our young guys that have been around for a few years," he said. "We're very happy with how we're sitting at the moment, but saying that, there's going to be a lot of good teams in the comp that are going to take some beating." So while winning the competition is always the goal at the start of the year for any team, that isn't the only thing that White hopes his players get out of this season. "Molong is a pretty solid club and has always been a very enjoyable place to play rugby. It's about enjoying your mates, that comradery and really building the culture of the club," he said. "It's firstly about buy-in and making sure everyone is getting what they need out of footy on a social level, but also in terms of improving as a side every week. It would be great to be one of the competitive sides at the end of the year again, but we'll just have to wait and see how it shapes up." Asked who would be the team to beat this year, White said the trophy could be up for grabs. "Blayney is always strong and always a threat," he said. "Coonabarabran are back again this year with some handy players and Wellington are always strong. Any team on their day can win." The competition begins on April 30, with Molong taking on Coonabarabran, with Blayney kicking their season off against the Trangie Tigers. The Magpies squad will be made up of: 1. Dean Buttler, 2. Charlie Cooper, 3. Jim Gavin, 4. Mark Gavin, 5. Jordan Packham, 6. Stuart Hobbs, 7. Riley White, 8. Kyle Travis, 9. Lachie Wells, 10. Lewis Dean, 11. Sam Gavin, 12. Jack Thomas, 13. Zac White, 14. Jack Gavin, 15. Woody Mann, 16. Scott Nicholls, 17. Simon Dowling, 18. Tyler Ginn, 19. Louis Hohne, 20. Will Oldham, 21. Tom Degreenlaw, 22. Joe Doyle, 23. Brett Rodgers, 24. Max Pearce, 25. Sam Hohne, 26. Matt Steventon, 27. Wilson Dean, coach: Peter Evans.

