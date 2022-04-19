news, local-news,

Easter Monday turned to tragedy in the region's north after a man in his 50s was killed in a light plane crash near the Newell Highway. Emergency services responded to Coonabarabran Airport on the Newell Highway just before 4pm on April 18 after reports a small plane had crashed. A member of the public went to the aid of the pilot and sole occupant, removing him from the plane and performing CPR until the arrival of police and paramedics; however, the 57-year-old man, died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified. Police have been told the Cessna 172 light aircraft had left the same airport earlier that day. NSW Police established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined. Police will work with Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators as inquiries into the circumstance surrounding crash continue. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/76a3a249-9094-4c8d-9e51-b6dcfa51f799.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg