CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city. On Friday, Jude was at Printhie Wines for a FOOD Week afternoon tea event, before heading out to Towac Park for Racing Orange's Gold Cup race day event. Jude was then at the FORG Hidden Treasure Art Sale and then out at Mortimers Wines for James Sutherland's opening night. On Saturday, Carla headed out to the hugely popular FOOD Week event, Forage. She also went along to Ross Hill for the Food Week Long Lunch. She was then at the Robin Hood Hotel for the Centrals Cricket Club presentation night and then the PCYC for the Orange Eagles' under 23s clash. On Sunday Carla was at the Food Week Producers Markets at Cook Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/a1dbe9a8-cdd9-47d9-b9bd-5ef4dd539406.JPG/r874_576_5492_3185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg