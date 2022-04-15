news, local-news,

The Easter long weekend is off to a horror start on the region's roads, with an elderly motorcyclist dead following a single vehicle crash near Orange on Good Friday. Emergency services were called to Canowindra Road, near Cargo Road, just before 11.30am on April 15, after reports a motorcycle had left the road and collided with a tree. The rider, a man believed the be aged in his 60s, died at the scene. NSW Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Seven people lost their lives during the Easter long weekend in 2021 and more than 300 people were caught under the influence of alcohol, the NSW Police said during the week.

