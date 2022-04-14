sport, local-sport,

When Jimmy Ostini last played for CSU Mitchell Rugby in 2018, the club was one year away from a New Holland Premiership. Now, as it goes with University clubs, only four players remain from that year, after the prop/second-rower made his return to University Oval, affectionately known as 'The Zoo', in Saturday's trial between Orange City and CSU. Ostini's team-mate Jesse Pavlovich was also making his return to the ground after previously pulling on the Mitchell Rugby jersey. "I played with Glenn (Pollard), (Lachie) Buckton, Fale (Liva) and (Marcus) Burrell who were all there on the weekend," Ostini said. "It was great to be back at the club, playing against some of my old team-mates. I think Glenn even axed me pretty well there in one of the tackles. "I've got some fond memories there and the Zoo is one of the best grounds to play at, along with Pride Park." Throughout the game the Lions' prowess was too much to handle for a young CSU side as the away side came home 65-0 victors. Darcy Holmes was particularly impressive, breaking the line on multiple occasions. Ostini agreed the result is part of a solid pre-season campaign. "There's a great vibe around the club, everyone backs each other up and I think that showed on the weekend with so many tries coming off support play," he said. CSU's coach Dave Conyers believes the trial match was highly beneficial for both sides. "We got a bit out of it. The defence was good in patches and we had a couple of good raids at them. We had both our centres out though so we had two wingers running there, and we missed the running and power from a couple of our key forwards," he said. "I'd say Orange got a bit of out it too, with getting some of their combinations going, and it's always good to help the fitness out a bit. We're not upset with the result and everybody was just happy to have a game, I'd say." Orange City's girls fought through for a 7-7 draw in a tough game against CSU while Orange's colts lost 24-20 to Mudgee in a similarly tight fixture.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/c27c4860-ab61-4bec-adf3-6aeb3fc6900c.PNG/r0_1_1125_637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg