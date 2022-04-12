news, local-news, orange, Bundarra Crescent

A family has been left wondering why they were targeted after they woke to find their car and home smashed up during a late-night attack. At 11.30pm on Monday, April 11, two people approached the house in Bundarra Crescent, with at least one carrying what appeared to be a golf club. Central West Police District Inspector Dave Harvey said the first offender "poured fuel on the ground next to the vehicle". Video footage seen by the Central Western Daily showed the same offender then approach the house, where police said they smashed three front windows. Alarms at the house then went off and both offenders fled the scene, but not before one of the unknown perpetrators smashed the front windscreen of the car. A man - whose identity we have chosen to keep anonymous for safety concerns - who lives in the house, said they were trying to sleep when the attack happened. "We were in bed and I laid down to go to sleep and I heard the windows smash, then they did the car and that was it. Police found a golf club up the road," he said. "The cameras have built-in sensors and it looks like they've run off when those went off. They hid under the tree across the road before they came this way. "My daughter sleeps right next to one of the windows and she was covered in glass." Inspector Harvey added that both offenders ran from the house in a northerly direction towards Leumeah Road. "Police attended the location and obtained information and have commenced an investigation," he said. "Police have seized certain items from the location and are asking any person who knows anything about this crime to report it to Orange Police station or Crimestoppers." Police also released descriptions of both offenders. "The first description was a male who was approximately 175-180cm tall with a medium build, wearing a face covering with a black jumper and light covered tracksuit pants, gloves and two-toned dark coloured joggers," Inspector Harvey said. "The second was roughly 175cm tall with a medium build, wearing a face covering with excessive material. They had a two-toned coloured jumper, possibly wearing gloves, light coloured tracksuit pants with light coloured joggers." Then at around 7am on Tuesday, April 12, a Jeep was torched in Spring Street, although when asked if the two incidents were related, Inspector Harvey said there was "no information to suggest that". To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

