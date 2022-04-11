news, local-news,

Jenny's Classroom and Toys 2 officially has a new owner as of Tuesday. Krissy Christian has an education background with 16 years of experience in learning and support. She said in addition to being a toy shop it is also a great resource for children and teachers. Mrs Christian said the business provides educational resources and tutoring and she plans to keep the same opening hours, staff and experiences. However, she said she wants to look into running online classes, early childhood music lessons and speech and drama once she's settled in. Peter and Sandy Sullivan have retired after 30 years running Orange Glass Service and have passed the baton on to new owners Allen and Leanne Herbert. The Mr and Mrs Sullivan opened and grew Orange Glass Service into the business it is today and Mrs Herbert said they plan to keep everything the same. She said Mr Herbert has worked in the glass industry for 21 years and she also worked in the industry. "He was working for one company and I was working for another," she said. "We were really excited to work together as a husband and wife team, as a family." An Orange-based bed-and-breakfast property management company, which already manages more than 100 properties, is expanding its reach into Bathurst. BNB Made Easy has been operating from Orange for the past three years. Having already taken a number of Bathurst properties into its portfolio, CEO Tim Mortimer said it made sense to bring the business to the city. "The company is incredibly excited to be launching into Bathurst, and to celebrate, we will be hosting a free informative seminar at one of our existing properties, to educate the Bathurst community about our services," he said. "Our mission is to be the market leader of short-term rentals in the region. We leverage off the latest technology and data to provide an outstanding service, excellent returns on investment and an overall experience which exceeds expectations for both our clients and our guests." The seminar will be on April 27 at 6pm. Register via www.bnbmadeeasy.com.au.

