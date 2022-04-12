news, local-news,

A regular cannabis user who was subject to a Conditional Release Order has reappeared in Orange Local Court after he was caught driving with the drug in his system. Beau Annis-Brown, 28, of Breen Street, told police he smoked cannabis every weekend and was unrepresented in court on Monday. Magistrate David Day questioned his decision to use cannabis and drive. "I honestly thought it would have been out of my system," Annis-Brown said. However, Mr Day told him tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, can be detected 42 days after the drug has been taken. "Just the mere presence of the drug makes the offence," he said. Mr Day took no action on the breach. However, he fined Annis-Brown $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months for driving with the drug in his system.

