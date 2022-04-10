sport, local-sport,

Manildra Rhinos have got the ball rolling early, sending a huge warning to their opponents at the Woodbridge Cup 10s. The men in red and white travelled to Trundle on Saturday with a strong squad including new recruit Ben McAlpine. Molong Bulls were their first opponent, with the Rhinos coming away 24-10 victors before facing Orange United Warriors in a grand final qualifier. Manildra were out to a 12-0 lead early before United hit back. The Rhinos lead continued though with the final score reading 22-12. After two wins, Manildra saved their best performance till last, smashing Condobolin 40-8 in the grand final to take out the 10s tournament. "First game we were probably a bit scratchy then we just kept getting better as the day went on which was pretty pleasing," coach Luke Petrie said. Petrie said a quality pre-season training campaign held his side in good stead for the day with plenty of points scored. "With the weather and everything else I thought it was going to be a bit harder and sloppy but we actually handled the conditions pretty well," he explained. "I think our fitness helped us, we kept pushing up and backing each other up." Saturday's 10s tournament was the first glimpse for Woodbridge Cup fans of Group 10 and Group 9 legend McAlpine with Petrie delighted to have him on board. "He played out at Manildra a few years ago so I spoke to him and he was keen to have another year out here," he said. "It'll be massive, he's played a lot of high grade footy, won a lot of competitions and that's what we're looking to do out there this year so he'll be able to help with that. "It'll take pressure off Will (Petrie) and I as well, because he just fits in so well and he's a classy player." While he didn't play at the 10s tournament, Manildra will also welcome Dave Scott medallist, Tom Satterthwaite - making for two crucial signings in the Rhinos hunt for a title. "Tom will be playing for us and he's a big inclusion, he'll be very handy," Petrie added. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/c200dba7-3e68-4b03-bc1a-426c9fec9fa9.jpg/r39_187_1497_1011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg