Six years after a crash which killed three men, families of some of the victims have been left to feel "like we've failed." On April 23, 2016, Orange residents Todd Sligar, Mitchell Holloway and Ethan Hertslet died after their vehicle left the Mitchell Highway and hit a tree about 10 kilometres from Trangie. It was the result of fatigue as the driver of the black utility vehicle fell asleep at the wheel. From that, Todd's mother Michelle Sligar and sister Tanika Pintos helped launch the Driver Fatigue Awareness Day campaign which encouraged people to rest "for as long as they need" rather than a quick nap. But the group will be unable to hold its annual 'be a champ, stop for a camp' on April 23 after an application for funding was denied. "We've tried our hardest but this year we can't do anything. We've received no money we've received no funding, so we're really devastated," Mrs Pintos said. "It feels like, in a way, that we've failed. I know we've done a lot in the past few years but it feels like we're failing." Earlier in the year, the Australian government provided funding for a separate road safety campaign with a $135,000 grant as part of its $28 million Heavy Vehicle Safety Initiative, which encouraged 15 minute naps. Mrs Sligar said this showed the money was out there and they would continue to fight for their campaign. "If you've been awake all night and having to drive another eight hours, 15 minutes won't work," she said. "We do want to keep going, we just don't know where to go. Other people have places to go and we're just people from Orange who have lost our kids." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/c448cf13-c1a0-4383-aa1d-5a79e654d4ab.JPG/r513_235_5221_2895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg