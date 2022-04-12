news, local-news,

ORANGE'S tough rental climate should ease by the end the of the year according to Orange property manager Peter Mitchell, who this week announced his retirement. After 25 years in real estate, Mr Mitchell said the changing landscape of property management had led to his decision but he did have a positive insight for people battling to find rental accommodation at an affordable price. "I think the mine is the thing that will slow it down a bit, when they haven't got all their contractors in Orange," he said. Newcrest Mining was in December last year given permission to further expand its processing capacity at Cadia but Mr Mitchell said he believed some of that work would be finishing as early as May. "That might throw another 30 properties onto the market," he said. "When that vacancy rate gets to 200 [properties], then rents will start to ease up. "It just can't keep on going because the wages versus rent is just out of whack." He added there were already signs the rental market was cooling, with 112 vacant properties in Orange on Monday. "That's 30 to 40 higher than it has been since Christmas," he said. Mr Mitchell said like most industries, technology was one of the major changes he had witnessed during his quarter of a century in the game but the changing relationship between landlord and tenant was also at the forefront. "The younger generation tend to be about dollars and cents rather than relationships," he said explaining that there was a case for building a strong link between landlord and tenant. "During COVID [one of my landlords] had a couple of clients that were struggling, one was a hairdresser and one an old guy, who had been there for lord knows how long, and she just said it's not about the money, look after the tenants," he said explaining reliable tenants who looked after property, should in turn be respected by owners. Now, he said the rental market was a "mish-mash" of inconsistent rates, distorted by the have and have-nots. "You've got landlords that have got low or no mortgage that are after a good tenant, not top dollar. You've got landlords that are younger with plenty of mortgage who want top dollar. "So you've got this mish-mash of fluctuations." On the up side, Mr Mitchell said the freedom of owning his own business and the long-term relationships built with clients and in some cases their second generation, was one of the rewards of his career. "I do enjoy it when people come to me and say I've bought a place. I think that's fantastic, it's nice when they buy something, especially a young couple, when they get a bit ahead. When you're forking out $500 a week, [in rent] it's not easy to save. "I think the friends that you make, be it tenants or landlords, doesn't really matter, I treat everybody the same." Mr Mitchell, who works alongside wife Helen, has around 300 properties on his books, which will be transferred to Orange Real Estate's Scott Quirk. Mrs Mitchell will continue in her role. And his advice to people considering a career in property management? "I think you'll go okay if you tell the truth. Doesn't matter what form of real estate you do. If you tell the truth you'll be okay." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/a00943cc-403d-4a98-91e3-bec03f439ae1.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg