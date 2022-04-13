comment,

Orange City Council is to be congratulated on the completed, extensive improvements in Byng Street and Lords Place, near Robertson Park. It was a big project that, in my opinion, most residents should find very worthwhile. However, one aspect of that project causes me some concern. I'm referring to the two, new pedestrian crossings. I have found them difficult to see, despite the usual warning signs that indicate their presence, and driving slowly. Is it because of cars parked very close to them, the shade from trees, or in my case, simply "old age"? My first thought was flashing lights similar to those used at school crossings could be installed. When discussing my concern with a mate, he suggested two, raised pedestrian crossings like the one installed in Anson Street near Woolworths. In my opinion, that suggestion makes real sense, and is worthy of consideration. Over to Orange City Council.

