THE culture of First Nations people, where they came from and where they are now will be covered at next month's Central West Women's Forum. Kalare Consultancy's Isabel Coe, a First Nations woman based in Cowra, will be answering those questions at a celebration on May 14, organised by the Central West Women's Forum to be staged at the Quest Hotel in Kite Street. Ms Coe spent 15 years working in Indigenous and non-Indigenous organisations at a managerial level and will speak on her experience and insights about Wiradjuri culture, including ancient practices, Dreamtime stories and how they were inspired by features of the natural environment. Organiser Geraldine Colless said Ms Coe's address would be stimulating and offer a greater understanding of the need to Close the Gap and learn strategies about how this could take place. Ms Coe will speak about her experience as an Aboriginal woman living in today's society. "She will talk about her upbringing and the challenges she faces believing it may resonate with the experiences of many attendees who also come from a diverse range of backgrounds," she said. "Isabel says she relishes the opportunity to grow and develop, and to use her skills to benefit the wider community." Orange's Deputy Mayor Gerald Power (pictured right) will be providing traditional Aboriginal tucker as the food for the evening and talk about its preparation and history. Aboriginal Dance Group Dyiramaalang will also perform prior to Ms Coe's address. Ms Colless said the forum was a unique opportunity to gain first hand knowledge of some of the challenges faced by our First Nations people and an event not to be missed. Tickets can be obtained through trybooking.com/BYNAH at a cost of $50 or at our Central West Women's Forum Facebook page. Central West Women's Forum has a diverse membership, which includes men, and which is pursuing goals to give a voice to women in the central west who want to make a difference, achieve results and influence the choices across the region. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

