news, local-news, Orange, FOOD train, FOOD week

THREE event-filled days brings 30 Sydney-siders to Orange Station on Friday, with this year's FOOD Train tour-goers ready for the city's fine wining and dining. With April 8 also marking the XPT's 40th anniversary, the 11:18am train delivered handfuls of guests to join locals for the last few days of FOOD Week - with one guest, Wendy Driscoll, here for her ninth foodie stint. "I love the countryside and I love a train trip," Mrs Driscoll said. "They take you to different places and you experience different things, experience the countryside - it's very refreshing." Another tour-goer, Gail Smith, says not only has she never been on a foodie tour, she's also a brand new visitor to the Central West region. "I haven't been here before, so this is really special for me," Gail Smith said. "My background has always been in hospitality and food and wine, so when I saw this [tour] happening, I thought this was absolutely ideal for me." The group's first day kicks off with Orange's deputy mayor, Gerald Power, leading the way as its First Nations guide during a Welcome to Country, followed by an Indigenous food experience. A seasonal lunch and wine unfolds at Groundstone Cafe thereafter and a dinner at the Union Bank's Schoolhouse restaurant goes into the evening. The following day will have the group attending the nine-course meal Forage event, with organisers for the Saturday gig saying it's set to go ahead 'rain, hail or shine'. "Forage is another big, signature event during FOOD week, and their [FOOD Train] ticket includes this, so that's always a big draw card," event organiser Nicole Farrell said. Sunday's final tour day will end with breakfast at the producers market in Cook Park and then a behind-the-scenes pairing event at Roth Hills Wines. A three-course lunch at Printhie Wines Cellar Door sets the group up for their return train trip to Sydney in the afternoon. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/ced2c255-91f9-4b61-857e-0222d7401c89.JPG/r0_457_5568_3603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg