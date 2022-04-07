sport, local-racing,

Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn is confident Careering Away has what it takes to win the Southern Cross Austereo Orange Gold Cup on Friday. Orange's Towac Park will host eight races on Friday, with none bigger than the $75,000 Gold Cup (2100m). Lunn's Careering Away has drawn barrier eight for the race and the trainer is hopeful the wet weather in the days leading into the race could help his horse in the race. "I know he is going up in grade but he is going down in weight, he's been carrying 63 kilograms and with 53 kilos on him for the race," he said. "I don't think it's an overly strong race looking at it, he likes the rain around and his last three runs have all been good. "He ran second here (Dubbo), his run at Wellington the other day was good and his run during the week at Scone was good too. "It helps that he drops 10 kilos and he likes the sting out of the ground. He won't disgrace himself." Elissa Meredith will ride Careering Away on Friday, backing up for her last ride on the seven-year-old gelding which came on Monday at Scone. An upbeat Lunn said he has full faith in Meredith's ability to get the best out of his horse. "She has had a couple of rides on him before, he is a funny horse in the gates but she came all the way to Scone the other day to ride him," he said. "He had a big weight on him and I said to her if I back him up, you can ride him." After running already once this week, Lunn said Careering Away has recovered quite well and knows the horse has enough talent to grind away for a win should things get tough. "The horse is fine, I had him out on Wednesday working and then gave him a swim," he said. "He's fit as but when there is any rain around, he grows legs, he is a really good horse in the wet. "He'll probably be in the lead or in the first two and he just keeps whacking away." While there are several other country trainers in the race, Lunn admitted he would prefer to see one of them win the Gold Cup rather than a Sydney based trainer. "Even if it's me or Clint (Lundholm), he has one in it, there is a couple of other country blokes in it," he said. "If they won it, then it wouldn't worry me but I'd like someone to beat those Sydney blokes." Dubbo's Clint Lundholm will have Notabadidea in the race also which has drawn barrier one while Wellington's Michael Mulholland is set to run Foodie King around in the Gold Cup also. Friday's racing at Towac Park is set to jump at 1:05pm with the Channel 10 & SCA Silver Apple - 2YO Showcase Handicap (1000) before the Southern Cross Austereo Orange Gold Cup is run later in the day at 4:50pm.

