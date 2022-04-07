sport, local-racing,

Orange's Towac Park will undoubtedly be ready for one of its biggest days of racing on Friday when the Orange Gold Cup is run. Nominations for the country showcase event were released on Monday morning with several trainers from around Dubbo gunning for a shot at the $75,000 Southern Cross Austereo Orange Gold Cup (2100m). While there has been some rain around the region in recent weeks, Racing Orange's secretary Sabrina Griffith told Racing NSW there is a lot of excitement building ahead of the meet. "We'll have food stalls and live music with gates opening at midday for an eight-race Showcase meeting," she said. Group 1 Room Catering will be cooking up a storm with renowned chef Matt Dillow and a courtesy bus is operating from the Visitor Information Centre commencing at noon." Garry Lunn, Michael Mulholland and Clint Lundholm all have entered horses for the event. Lunn has put forward Careering Away who could return to the track after previously running at Wellington back on March 25. The highly talented Foodie King ran on Sunday at Mudgee but Mulholland has put it forward again to run in the Orange Cup. After winning the Gilgandra Cup earlier this year, Lundholm's Notabadidea has been nominated but like Foodie King the Dubbo trained horse ran on Sunday this time in Gunnedah. Michael Lunn and Bryan Dixon have also nominated Witness Collector and Ecker Road respectively for the $35,000 Cup Showcase Sprint (1000m). To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

