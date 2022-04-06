sport, local-sport,

In it's first ever edition, the Jakiya Whitfield Rugby Cup ticked all the boxes as the competition came to a conclusion on Friday with Orange club's in the thick of it. The competition saw six schools from around the Central West compete with 130 school girls playing and learning 7s rugby throughout the four weeks - the majority of those newcomers to the game. "We had so many girls playing for the first time and week on week there was improvement," Central West Rugby chief executive officer, Matt Tink, said. With a mighty under 16s side, full of rookies, Orange Anglican Grammar School came away with the championship status in their age group, defeating Scots All Saints 20-15 in the grand final. "They enjoyed it, built on their confidence, didn't hold back and really committed to it," 16s coach Craig Doyle said. "They enjoyed the contact and how open it is - we had a bit of speed to burn out wide and they used that to their advantage. "There was a lot of belief in themselves and each other and a lot of strength in their defence." And would that do it again? "Definitely, they're keen to go," Doyle added. In the under 14s Red Bend Catholic College were declared 25-10 winners with Orange Anglican Grammar finishing runners up. James Sheahan Catholic High School were also runners up in the 18s, coming up against a strong Scots All Saints side that won 34-17. Kinross were particularly dominant throughout the four weeks, however COVID struck in the final rounds with no sides able to make the grand final. With the competition the first of its kind, Tink said there were plenty of positives with an eye for improvement in the future. "It was a great start for us - as an organisation and with various school bodies, we probably haven't done enough in that space," he explained. "We're pretty happy with it as a start and are certainly keen to build on that by getting more schools to be apart of it." Players and coaches were also boosted on the second day of competition by the presence of the Cup's namesake. "It was good to have Jakiya there as a support on day two," Tink added. "She got around all the schools, talked to all the girls and coaches - she was tremendous." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

