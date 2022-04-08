news, local-news, Orange, James Sheahan, Easter, Vinnies

A CRACKING success, an Orange school's long-standing tradition stamps another hefty annual collection of Easter eggs, with donations spilling over the 1000 mark for charity. Twice-yearly drives happen at James Sheahan Catholic High School fall in the April and December months, where students rally together each Easter and Christmas to gather gifts for St Vincent de Paul Society. This Easter, its Student Representative Council coordinator, Georgia Hollman, says the school's combined chocolate figures went well into four figure territory, despite another tricky, virus-impacted start to 2022. "They've all banded together to bring in as many Easter eggs as they could, even though it has been a bit of a tough time again this year," Ms Hollman said. "We've had a lot of kids and staff out with COVID, so I think it's a pretty good effort considering there's been lots of times where we've had half of our school pretty much absent." Split into seven roll call groups, which span across six different school houses, years seven to 12 students hopped to it, gathering as much chocolate as they could in the lead-up to the annual holiday. Trays labelled 'the ultimate Easter pack' and literal buckets filled with eggs made it into the charitable loot for Vinnies this year, with chocolate bunnies - some the size of actual rabbits - also making the generous cut. Now, the school's 14 SRC students represent the efforts of the James Sheahan crew, presenting Vinnies' presidents Chris Worley and Tony Davidson with the big bundle on Thursday, April 7. The charitable event has always had a challenging spin on it too, with the winning house to rake in the largest loot going to the 'La Salle 2' house, which surpassed a mix of 150 chocolate items. "The kids really love the annual drives and they get right into it," Ms Hollman said. "It gives it that edge of competition while also donating at the same time, so it's always successful." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/50892b11-dafd-4c50-855a-35e75df202f2.JPG/r0_209_5568_3355_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg