Women have long regarded a visit to the hairdresser as like a counselling session. Brian Dowd, aka The Walkabout Barber, provides the same experience from his mobile barber shop. A qualified trauma counsellor, Mr Dowd travels the country with his crew in his eye-catching mobile barber shop, providing stylish haircuts along with mental health first aid if needed. It gives people the opportunity to sit in a chair, receive a fresh cut, connect with their barber and open up conversation, he says. Mr Dowd's mobile shop will be stopping in at the Orange Showground on Monday next week from 8.30am to 3.30pm. The visit is to coincide with Orange City Council's Youth Week celebration, All About YOUth, which runs from 10am-2pm. The council has a huge day of free activities planned, including the Obstacool Course, which is made up of a mix of inflatables including walls, tunnels, commando nets, an inflatable tyre run and the 40-metre long Big Bopper. There will also be inflatable Sumo suits, a velcro wall, gladiator game, dart wall and bungee run. Other activities will include drumming workshops with Mark Welch and movie makeup with the Orange Youth Hub, as well as a colour fight and bucking bull. There will be food and coffee stalls such as Bodhi Garden and Walkabout Coffee, Clothing & Culture, live music and information stalls from service providers including Social Futures, headspace and the NDIS. Orange City Council's Community Services Policy Committee Chair Cr Mel McDonell encouraged all Orange young people to come along and bring their friends and family for a day of fun. 'Youth Week is wonderful because it's organised by young people, for young people and is a chance to raise issues that are important to them," Cr McDonell said. "This is a great opportunity for our young people to get out and about, expand their social networks and have a day of fun, while also learning what services are out there to help, should they need them now or in the future. "It's great to see so many services and organisations coming together to support our youth."

