ALONG with 14 other cities across the state, Orange will take part in the 25th anniversary of the Mother's Day Classic fundraiser - a national event where each step helps to plough money into breast cancer research. Living in Orange for the past three years, Sarah McIntosh originally registered the city's interest in 2021 to take part in the event for the first time. Underpinned by her own journey with breast cancer, one of Ms McIntosh's best friends, Seana Smith says the cause is extremely close to her mate's heart. "For Sarah, it was a very, very meaningful way of giving something back and supporting other families and I know she found it very moving last year to see everyone there," Ms Smith said. "And she's well aware that not everybody has a good outcome from breast cancer treatment. The treatments are very good these days, and the research which is being funded through Mother's Day Classic is making a big difference, but there are a lot of tragic stories as well - and Sarah is very committed to reducing those." Being the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the country, with up to 55 cases diagnosed each day, sadly, nine Australians die from breast cancer every 24-hours. Discovery of the cancer is also said to be a life-altering experience, for both the person diagnosed and for their loved ones around them. "For those people who have gone to the doctor and then have had to immediately start treatment, it's such a shock to the system," Ms Smith said. "It's so overwhelming and there's no time to draw breath, that's why people need their families and friends around them to support them when they're going through that, but also afterwards as well, because it is life changing." To date, the MDC events have rallied $40 million dollars through donations, which has gone toward 'game-changing research' with people walking, running, or jogging for the cause over the past 24 years. With the 2021 event at Lake Canobolas raising a few thousand dollars more, Ms Smith says their group are hoping for another great turnout at the lake's second event this year, which will fall on Sunday, May 8 from 8:30am to 11:30am. "You can fundraise and get people to sponsor you as well, so it's a good combination of raising money and getting yourself into a bit of exercise, too," Ms Smith said. "The more, the merrier." For those registering with the Orange MDC event, wear pink clothing and feel free to bring family members. Participants will also receive commemorative medallions, which will be provided at the finish line. Downloadable race bibs and tribute cards, as well as the online fundraising dashboard and fitness tracker, are available through the website following registration.

