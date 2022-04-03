sport, local-racing,

How's It Kev has given an exceptional account of the Alison Smith stable, running a brilliant race to finish fifth in Saturday's $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship final after initially missing out on a run in the rich race. Run at Royal Randwick on the opening day of the championships at the Australian Turf Club and only a couple of races before Waller champion Nature Strip stormed to victory in the TJ Smith Stakes, Smith's $151 hope had connections out of their seats for the bulk of the country final's 1400 metre journey. But in the end, after running second last year, it was Gary Colvin's Another One that held off a fast-finishing Commando Hunt, for Cameron Crockett, to take out the 2022 championship final. Smith's How's It Kev led the next group behind the first four, and jockey Alysha Collett said her ride "ran above expectations" on Saturday. Given the four-year-old bay entered the race as an emergency and was drawn in the car park at barrier 16, Collett is right. How's It Kev ended the race as the best performed runner from the Central Districts Racing Association region, with David Smith's Lockdown Gamble almost 10 lengths back in ninth. But the day belonged to Gary Colvin, who now hopes Another One will get his chance in the $1.3 million The Kosciuszko later this year. Another One is likely to have another run, in the Wagga Town Plate, next month before Colvin sets his sights on emulating what Art Cadeau achieved last year and claim the two biggest country races in the land. "I was thinking about probably having a crack at the Town Plate at Wagga then he'll go for a spell and I hope someone picks him up for the Kosciuszko,'' Colvin said. "We were a bit disappointed things didn't go that way (last year)." The gelding is the only horse to win two regional Country Championships qualifying races and he's now the first to run second in a Country Championships Final and go one better the following year. He hadn't raced since he won the Southern Districts Championships at Wagga back on February 19 and it's a credit to Colvin that he was able to win the race off a six week break on a heavy track, but the trainer modestly says the horse makes it easier. Meanwhile, Orange has escaped the 'bit wet' hammering the east coast and is full steam ahead for Racing Orange's rich Country Showcase meeting on Friday. The town received 7mm of rain on Wednesday but has since had a clean slate with the track in excellent order. Feature event on a Racing NSW Country Showcase program boasting a total of $320,00 in prizemoney is the $75,000 Southern Cross Austereo Orange Gold Cup (2100m). "We'll have food stalls and live music with gates opening at midday for an eight-race Showcase meeting," said RO's secretary, Sabrina Griffith. "Our Fashions on the Field is one of the highlights of the afternoon and is proudly sponsored by Cosmedic Collective, Julie Herbert Milinery, Quest Apartments and Angullong Wines. "Group 1 Room Catering will be cooking up a storm with renowned chef Matt Dillow and a courtesy bus is operating from the Visitor Information Centre commencing at noon." The Cup is supported by the $50,000 Country Magic Showcase Handicap (1600m) and the $35,000 Cup Showcase Sprint (1000m). Goulburn-based trainer Jean Dubois has already entered four horses for Friday's meeting, Largo Winch, Loubard, Lucilight and Berry Berry Good who was unplaced at Muswellbrook two days ago. Largo Winch, who is entered for the Showcase Benchmark 66 (1300m) and the Showcase Class 1 (1400m) is the best credentialled galloper, having scored at Hawkesbury three starts back. An interesting entry for the Orange Cup is the Richard Freedman-trained Olympic Theatre, an ex-UK stayer. Olympic Theatre is a winner at Windsor (2303m) and Haydock (2341m) in Great Britain and won at Newcastle (1880m) at his third Aussie start.

