A PLAN to provide a temporary indoor playground for Orange's winter was adopted at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting but not without some debate. Cr Tony Mileto raise financial concerns about the proposal based on what he felt was a rushed approach to the plan while Cr Jack Evans suggested an amendment changing the motion so council was not responsible for renting equipment, which was defeated. Mayor Jason Hamling, who original moved council staff look into providing a facility for the coming winter, stressed the project was not to open in competition with a commercial premises and was a temporary plan for the coming winter only. "It was pretty clear to me during the election... that there were families out there doing it tough and in the winter and we need to do something about it," Cr Hamling said. Cr Frances Kinghorne said she was was concerned a potential commercial interest would be impacted by the council decision's to set up a temporary venue. Cr Mel McDonell, deputy mayor Gerald Power and Cr David Mallard all spoke for the motion which in the end, gained unanimous support. A plan to bolster the potable water and sewer network for growth areas on the outskirts of town by installing a pipeline from Lake Canobolas was also approved. OCC is planning to build the pipeline system from east of the existing sewage pump station within the Lake Canobolas Reserve to the intersection of Canobolas Road and Racecourse and Pinnacle Road. The project will upgrade existing water and sewer infrastructure to provide a broad range of health and environmental benefits to the community. These include an upgrade to an existing water main and provision of connections to existing customers, which will deliver better quality water, improve residual water pressure and improved social and health benefits The installation of a new sewer main will also provide an opportunity to remove septic systems from around the Lake Canobolas Reserve and Scout Camp areas. Resident Simon Price, who owns a short stay accommodation venue on Pines Lane, which is on the proposed pipeline route, addressed the issue in open forum. Mr Price said he was concerned a heritage blue stone building on his property would be damaged by the use of large machinery close by, while he also asked for accurate notice of when construction was passing his property, so it would not inconvenience prospective guests. Mr Price's concerns were noted. Councillors also acknowledged development worth more than $4.5 million approved under delegated authority. Included was approval for a $1.3 million takeaway food outlet at 2-6 Bathurst Road, which was formerly occupied by the Audi dealership. Under the plan, submitted by the Spectrum Retail Group the existing building will be demolished and replaced with a Guzman and Gomez outlet. Mercy Connect's application to build four self-contained dwellings for supported living was also approved. The project, to be built at 370 The Escort Way, has a price tag of $3.73 million and will provide a home for nine people living with a disability. Cr Mel McDonell did raise a concern about pedestrian safety on Escort Road and how that would impact the residents of the development, especially elderly residents who may use a walking frame. Technical Services director Ian Greenham said there was a nearby underpass on the NDR that could be accessed via a grass-covered verge but Council was under no obligation to put in a footpath for a development. Cr Jeff Whitton's motion on council formulating a working party and a strategic plan to promote and position Orange and the Central West as a strategic sovereign partner with the Australian Defence Force was carried unanimously. In other business, a six month extension to Orange360's contract, which will take it through to December 31 was granted with Crs Jason Hamling, Gerald Power and Jack Evans declaring an interest and leaving the room for the vote. The peak tourism group for the Blayney, Cabonne and Orange local government areas, Orange360 was to finish its contract on June 30 this year. Extending the contract until December 31 will cost an extra $210,000 but according to a report before council, this amount has been included in the 2022-23 council budget. The report says the Orange region's visitor economy is worth $400 million annually, attracting around one million visitors a year and employing 6000 people. Councillors agreed Orange360 had achieved outstanding results in the past four years, particularly during the last two where COVID-19 restrictions impacted heavily on the industry. Crs Kevin Duffy, Jack Evans and Steve Peterson attended the meeting via zoon while Cr Tammy Greenhalgh was absent.

