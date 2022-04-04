news, local-news,

Detectives investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of Malaysian National 'Jacky' Chong Kai Wong have located human remains during a police operation at a rural property in Killongbutta, about 47km north-east of Orange. In June 2021, detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Heighway to investigate a criminal syndicate involved in the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs. Their inquiries uncovered the disappearance and suspected murder of a then aged 24-year-old Malaysian National, 'Jacky' Chong Kai Wong. Three men - aged 33, 22 and 28 - have since been arrested and charged over their alleged involvement in the murder and remain before the courts. As part of ongoing investigations, strike force detectives and other specialist resources have been undertaking a coordinated forensic search of the Killongbutta property since last Tuesday. Human remains were located within the search area about 3.30pm Sunday afternoon. The remains will be subject to forensic examination and further analysis, including DNA testing. While the remains are yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be that of 'Jacky' Chong Kai Wong. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

