A motorist has been seriously injured in a crash that turned the Blue Mountains into a carpark on Friday night. At about 10.40pm on April 1, emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a semi-trailer and a car on the Great Western Highway at Wentworth Falls. The 36-year-old female driver was trapped in her car for about 45 minutes until released by NSW Police Rescue and NSW Fire and Rescue. She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The male truck driver suffered minor injuries. He has been conveyed to Katoomba Hospital for mandatory testing. Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. The Great Western Highway was closed between Scott Avenue and Leura Mall, and the motorists on the highway experienced major delays with the Great Western Highway closed for several hours before reopening again on Saturday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/9ac5e3eb-7ee8-4253-af56-1f09de0b94c2.jpg/r6_0_1195_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg