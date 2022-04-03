news, local-news,

A woman who had a document with a recipe for manufacturing MDMA and almost 10 grams of cocaine in the basement of her Diamond Drive home has faced Orange Local Court. Michelle Bertram, 43, was convicted in court on Wednesday for possession of 9.9 grams of cocaine and possession of a document that contains instructions for the manufacture of MDMA. Police executed a search warrant at Bertram's house on September 17, 2021. The premises was initially deemed unsafe and required assistance from NSW Fire and Rescue Hazmat and the NSW Chemical Operations Unit. Once the premises was cleared a search started and police found a large number of patient records, prescription pads and other health related documents. The basement area contained a kitchenette with a number of beakers and cylinders ranging in size along with plastic tubs containing liquid. However, Bertram said the items were used to distill her own vodka. Within a cupboard of the kitchenette police found 10 resealable bags containing 9.9 grams of cocaine. She said the cocaine was for her personal use and, due to her addiction, she buys the drug in bulk because she's unsure when she will be able to purchase it again due to COVID-19. The drug was seized and the search continued in a room in the basement where police found a 344 page document that detailed instructions for the manufacture of MDMA. Bertram was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station, and the document the police seized was also analysed and confirmed to be instructions for the manufacture of MDMA and psychedelic drug 2C-B. Solicitor Oscar Chidiac said Bertram was of low risk of reoffending and she had no prior criminal convictions. "Ms Bertram did have a drug dependence issue," he said. Magistrate David Day said it was fortunate her drug making venture was "nipped in the bud". "She was intending to get into the [drug] business," he said. "It's not just a little bit of home chemistry, is it?" Mr Day also referenced the murders and deaths caused to people caught in the cross fire of conflicts over cocaine, particularly in Columbia and Mexico. "Cocaine is also a terrible drug with all the misery and death it's caused. I'm not even covering all the people who die from it's use," he added. Mr Day convicted Bertram and fined her $550 and placed her on a 12-month Community Correction Order for possession of the cocaine. He also placed her on an 18-month CCO requiring rehabilitation for possession of the instructions to manufacture the drugs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/e2a0d6e3-ff32-4eba-a240-546f908f82e5.JPG/r3_87_5566_3230_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg