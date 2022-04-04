news, local-news,

A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by at least one truck on Friday morning in Orange. NSW Police confirmed on Monday afternoon the 33-year-old woman remains in critical condition in Canberra Hospital, where she was airlifted to after being rushed to Orange Hospital late last week. The accident occurred at about 11.10am on April 1, when two people replacing a light at the rear of a Hino truck parked on Leewood Drive were struck by a second Hino struck after it lost control driving south bound. A 33-year-old woman was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and taken to Orange Hospital, where she was airlifted to Canberra Hospital with critical injuries. "The female suffered serious head injuries, with potential internal injuries as well," NSW Ambulance said. A 43-year-old man was treated on scene and taken to Orange Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. "One person was injured and were treated by ambulance at the scene and taken to hospital," a spokesman for the NSW Fire and Rescue said on Friday. A third pedestrian escaped injury. Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit. The driver of the truck - a 44-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to Orange Base Hospital for mandatory testing. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway. Four ambulances attended the scene. Leewood Drive and some surrounding roads were closed as a result of the crash.

