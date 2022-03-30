news, local-news,

A $1 million dollar house sale in Orange would have raised eyebrows five years ago, but million-dollar plus price tags have become the norm for homes in the centre of town. In March, at least five homes close to the CBD sold for a million or more, as buyers seek the convenience of having in-town amenities such as coffee shops and parks close by. A three bedroom Federation home at 50 Prince Street, which last sold for $380,000 in 2014, was among the highest prices achieved in March, going for $1.4 million. McGrath Orange director Josh Fitzgerald says the house was only on the market for a couple of weeks, and saw multiple buyers making offers. A three bedroom brick veneer home on a 497 square metre block at 7 Lamrock Avenue also exceeded the million-dollar mark, with McGrath selling it at auction for $1.225 million. Other city centre homes to sell in March for more than a million included 60 Sampson Street ($1.29 million), 45 Casey Street ($1.23 million) and 12 Hamer Street, which went for just over one million. All three of those were sold by the Professionals Orange. "We've had a record month of sales," said Professionals Orange's director Pat Cutcliffe. Mr Cutcliffe says 45 Casey Street, a renovated 1920s period home auctioned earlier this month, was a stand out. "We had seven registered bidders. We had buyers registered from Temora, Walgett, Leeton and Condobolin. "A lot of people think they're all Sydney buyers but we're getting a lot of people move in from the western areas. They were all retired farmers looking to move into Orange." McGrath's Josh Fitzgerald said the area between Prince Street through to National Avenue, and from Woodward Road down to Peisley Street was generally considered as the most sought after area town, however that 'grid' was expanding. "Now it jumps over to the northern side of the old hospital which is all that older part of Sale Street, Benview and Casey and the top end of Anson," he said. "Wherever those double brick Federation-style houses are." Mr Fitzgerald and Mr Cutcliffe said there were some signs of a return to "normal" in the Orange market after the boom of the last two years, with more listings coming to market, however homes were still being sold quite quickly and prices remained firm. "Our median sales price is still climbing," Mr Fitzgerald said.

