As a wicket-keeper, Cavaliers captain Matt Corben knows the importance of fielding and for him, that'll be the most important aspect of his team's performance today in the Bathurst & Orange Inter District Association grand final against St Pat's Old Boys. After securing seven wins from ten games in the post-Christmas matches, Corben credited his sides work in the field and with the ball for reaching the decider. "I think our bowling and fielding is what's got us through a lot of the back half of this season, we haven't put a complete performance together batting wise yet so hopefully that comes together in the big dance," he said. "With bowling and fielding, I back our boys to be up there with the best in the competition so I think that's what's got us here." The men in maroon will come into their big dance fixture against St. Pat's off the back of a week off - a lucky break with many players attending weddings that weekend. In the qualifying final before that, they knocked off Rugby Union as Hugh Britton led the way with 4/36. The final regular season round was a different story as St Pat's got the wood over Cavs with Corben ready to re-write the record as his side get back to basics. "In the last round before finals, we had a couple of boys missing that were pretty big outs," he said. "The keys (today) will be fielding - fielding always wins games and taking those catches. "Both teams will create enough chances, it's just whoever takes those chances. "Batting wise it's just about building those partnerships, getting those two or three partnerships will be key to putting a good total on the board." Hugh Britton & Harry Pearce vs. Nic Broes: It's no secret in BOIDC that St Pat's opening batsman Nic Broes is integral to getting his side off to a great start. With 426 runs at 42.6 his statistics speak for themselves. However, in the two matches these sides have played, Broes hasn't wielded the willow against Cavaliers' gun opening bowlers. Pearce's best figures came against St Pat's with 4/39 in round six and he'll no doubt be up and about while as mentioned, Britton season best performance came when it counts in the qualifying final against Rugby Union. Cavaliers middle order vs. Connor Slattery: In the round 15 fixture between these sides, Slattery bamboozled Cavaliers middle order with his off-spinners securing figures of 4/27 off 8 overs, removing Corben, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton and Charlie Greer. In St. Pat's qualifying final win he removed Rugby Union opener Sam Macpherson and first drop Ryan Peacock, proving he can do damage all over. With Corben laying down the challenge for a "complete performance" in batting, this match-up will be intriguing. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

