news, local-news,

A SIX month extension to Orange360's contract will be discussed at Tuesday's Orange City Council meeting. The peak tourism group for the Blayney, Cabonne and Orange local government areas, Orange360 was to finish its contract on June 30 this year. Extending the contract until December 31, which has been recommended by council staff, will cost an extra $210,000 but according to a report before council, this amount has been included in the 2022-23 council budget. The report says the Orange region's visitor economy is worth $400 million annually, attracting around one million visitors a year and employing 6000 people. According to the report, Orange360 has achieved outstanding results during the past four years, particularly during the last two where COVID-19 travel restrictions impacted heavily on the industry. According to research for the financial year ending June 2021, Orange hosted 555,000 overnight stays and these visitors spent $1.81m. Orange also welcomed 588,000day-trippers during the same period. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/a92bee7c-dfc3-470c-8f93-cbb23fdbba17.JPG/r10_218_4245_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg