news, local-news, Sheepdog, Molong, Barry Knight, Fiesta Henry, Dogpro Plus State Championships

SHEEP DOG trials saw more than 320 working dogs take to Molong's 'The Rec' grounds last week, with some clear winners ahead of the pack by the time Saturday's finals swung around on March 26. Hosted by the Molong Sheep Dog Workers Committee, its secretary Janelle Fessey says the Dogpro Plus State Championships brought likeminded workers together as per usual. "It was really good and a successful event because its also a chance for socialising, catching-up and people enjoying each other's company," Ms Fessey said. The competition saw place winners across four categories of varying skillsets, with some sections seeing the top three spots taken out by contenders from all different states. The opens finals, sponsored by Dogpro Plus and the New South Wales Sheepdog Workers Incorporate Website, boasts the top-tier performers, with Toowoomba's Barry Knight and his working dog, Fiesta Henry taking out first place - scoring 93 in the first round, 91 in the top 20 run and 86 in the final run - which gave the pair a total of 270 points and the A.E. Evers memorial trophy. Closely behind, and tied at an overall 266 for second place, saw NSW' stockman, Mick Hudson with Richies Finn and John Perry with his dog Boco Raffa, also from NSW. The next category, the A.W. & W.E. Bunting Memorial Improver Trial, saw another winner from Queensland, with Barry's Knight's son, Bailey Knight and Knights' Ron securing finals with an overall score of 181 points. "The improver final was won by Bailey and his father won the open, so that was great for them," Ms Fessey said, " and it's also Bailey's first big win in Molong." In second place was Victoria's Ken Jelbart with MGH George on 170 points and Mick Hudson in at third place with MGH Jellie by one point, scoring 169 overall. Novice finals, with trophies donated by Cabonne Council, saw Julie Birkett take it out with Brandshatch Sierra Tequilla on an impressive 187 points, with Mick Hudson closely behind again on 185 for second place with Hudson's Molly, and a tight third behind that even still - seeing Tony Elliott with Gundagai Red Dog claim 183 points. For the beginner dogs, the encourage category winner was Jayson Montanari with Brinaway Dolly on 174 for the pair's final score, with Danny Kerr and Mingel placed second on 170 and Diane Evans with her dog pip, placing third with 155. "The encourage run on Saturday morning was taken out by a relatively new worker who only runs one dog and he travels a few hours from Marulan, so that was really good to see for him," Ms Fessey said. "Numbers were down a fraction on last year's numbers for encourage, but we had a couple of new workers in there this year which was good." Out of a plethora of working dog championships across the country each year, much of these trials have either been postponed or cancelled in recent years. Though, Ms Fessey said the village's trials had been fortunate with luck of the draw timing. "Molong's the only trial, or one of very few, which has been able to have one every year," she said. "The drought stopped a few and COVID stopped a lot of them as well, but we've been lucky enough to have one each year. Our 2020 trial finished on the Saturday and COVID rules came in on the Sunday, then 2021 the rules eased around the same time and this year - it's nearly back to normal." Dogpro Plus sponsored the town's 2022 working dog championship event, with family sponsorship in memory of family members AW & WE Bunting and A.E. Evers, including With the village's sheep dog committee eager for the next one, Ms Fessey described a winning event across the board. "Overall, it was a good week for the community and it was a good week for triallers," she said. "We're already looking forward to next year." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/548ffd37-9475-40d6-9f53-a4329a97ce41.png/r0_64_940_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg