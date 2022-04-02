news, local-news, Tracey Harvey Photography, Tracey Harvey, photographer, Molong

UNCONVENTIONAL when it comes to annual holidays and traditions, one village-based photographer loves nothing more than to push the boundaries. Balancing nursing in aged care and a contracting business, Tracey Harvey launched her own small photography business some years ago, aiming to bust through the 'societal norms' - capturing quirky shots of kids and adult in creative, uncommon scenes. "I've always had a fascination with things that you're not 'supposed' to do and I like to do things that many wouldn't," Mrs Harvey said. "People go 'why in the hell would you do that' and I say 'well, because it's different'." Replacing the classic 'Santa photos' with animated characters and throwing reindeer ears on paddock horses is just one way Mrs Harvey untangles 'usual' settings, and her latest photo sessions will involve a five-foot-something tall Easter bunny. Though, shooting at abandoned building sites, ghost touring the Morisset psychiatric hospital and taking photos of her handmade Mike Meyers character on the street are amidst some of her most favourite, uncustomary things to do. "Ever since I was a little kid, I always loved the concept of Halloween and I loved horror movies," Mrs Harvey said. "My mum had MS [Multiple sclerosis] and we shared a TV, so we'd sit and watch murder mysteries and Aussie crime shows together. They scared the crap out of me, but I absolutely loved them." Widely known by children in the town as 'the Halloween house', October 31 is Mrs Harvey's favourite day of the calendar. And, while demonstrating her love for the annual holiday each year, it's also another brilliant photo opportunity for her. "I don't do Halloween to see smiles on kids faces, I do it to terrify them - sometimes I even capture the perfect running away shot," she said. "I haven't grown up and I love whatever's the alternate to the norm; I love seeing adults come to the Christmas shoots dressed as elves, bringing their pets in costumes, people celebrating 'weird' stuff ... because there's nothing wrong with being different - I am different in so many ways. "And if other people can do things outside of their comfort zones - or I make them laugh during a shoot - many have said to me 'I forgot I was even having my photo taken' - and that's when I know I love doing what I do." To book a not-your-classic-posing photo shoot, Tracey Harvey Photography can be found on both Facebook and Instagram. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/ced040c7-80e0-4342-83c0-4f363b9d38f1.jpg/r0_57_1076_665_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg