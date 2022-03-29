news, local-news,

THE SMORGASBORD of events, excuse the pun, that is Orange's FOOD Week gets underway on Friday with the family-friendly night markets kicking things off in Robertson Park. President Michael Sobotta said almost 1000 tickets had been sold for the markets and the FOOD Week committee was tipping that number would double on the evening depending on weather. It's down on the usual crowds of up to 6000 but this year's night markets reflect a growing confidence FOOD Week is bouncing back after the disruption of COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival altogether. Last year's FOOD Week went ahead with ticketed events but the night markets were cancelled thanks to the uncertainty created by the pandemic. Dr Sobotta said some of that uncertainly is still lurking in Orange, which he said was understandable. "Orange is going through a bit of a surge in cases at the moment, schools and teaches are affected and the timing of that may effect ... people planning to go to things but hopefully, at the last minute people are well and looking for something to do on Friday night and come to the night markets," Dr Sobotta said. As a result of COVID-safe management, all FOOD Week events are ticketed and the night markets is no exception. But Dr Sobotta said efforts had been made to make it easy to secure a ticket which can be purchased online through the FOOD Week website, or bought at the gate. Tickets are $5 or $10 with a tasting glass. "It's [tickets] one of those things in terms of knowing crowd numbers and things like that, which is kind of like the new normal." Patrons will have over 50 food and beverage stalls to choose from while there will also be a kids corner and child-friendly food. Dr Sobotta said the FOOD Week viewed the night markets as the family friendly event of the 10-day festival. "There's a broad choice of wonderful local producers who have put their hands up to provide some lovely locally sourced produced and off course our local wine and beverage industry. The winemakers, the cidermakers and the brewers are all going to be there to make it enjoyable for everyone. And he encouraged patrons to try as much as they could eat. "The idea with the food stalls, it's not there's one there and it's a dinner, it's to try a few different stalls. There's pizzas, there's schnitzel, there's desserts, there's a lots of other options. Taste a few different local produce products," Dr Sobotta said. Generally ticket sales have been positive for the 2022 program, with the signature events, the Sampson Street Long Lunch on Saturday and Forage, on Saturday April 9 sold out. "We're really hoping that this year gets back to normality from a FOOD Week perspective and to kick it off with the night markets - it's always been a lovely start to the 10-days particularly on good weather days. The colours are turning in the colour city," Dr Sobotta said. "It's not going to be hot, it's going to be nice and cool so bring a rug, bring a blanket bring a shawl, bring a jumper and bring your tasting shoes."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/d58c0bc1-346a-4591-8e3e-ea31b23f9959.JPG/r10_218_4245_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg