coronavirus,

Another 775 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Western NSW Health District. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, there were 654 positive rapid antigen tests and 121 positive PCR tests in the region. The Orange local government area remains the highest for active cases at 2411. The Bathurst LGA has 1715 active cases, while in the Dubbo local government area it's 1454. Blayney has 247 active cases. Active cases are those that have been identified in the last two weeks. While Orange currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, overall it's Dubbo that has had the most, when comparing the three LGAs. The Dubbo LGA has recorded 9477 total cases of the virus, followed by the Orange LGA on 9274 and the Bathurst LGA on 8429. NSW has recorded 21,494 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the 24 hours. There are 1,283 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 53 in intensive care. It's a slight increase in hospitalisations from the day before. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/a23817dd-a7ff-4715-b65d-65237cb2d01b.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg