coronavirus,

A man aged in his 70s from western NSW has become the latest person in the state to die with COVID-19 as Orange's current cases hit 2369. NSW Health reported the death in its Sunday update for the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday. The man had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, NSW Health said. He had significant underlying health conditions, NSW Health said. His death brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2056. The previous day's report was of the deaths of four women across NSW, two from Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, one from the Central Coast and one from northern NSW. In the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday there were a total of 658 cases confirmed in Western NSW Local Health District. In the 24 hours to 4pm Friday, there were a total of 764 cases confirmed. There are currently 2369 cases in the Orange LGA, 1710 in Bathurst, 227 in Blayney, 367 in Cabonne and 1352 in Dubbo NSW has recorded 17,450 new COVID-19 cases. There are 1171 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 47 in ICU. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/fdeb7a45-4b5c-4fdf-b996-5c712d1d4e67.jpg/r9_0_3830_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg