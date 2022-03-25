news, local-news,

A man who was caught mid-range drink-driving on the Northern Distributor Road has faced Orange Local Court. Bradley James Leggett, 27, of Ryan Street, Talbingo, was stopped by the police at 10.42pm on February 11, 2022, after they saw him driving a white single-cab ute through the Mitchell Highway and Molong Road roundabout, and he appeared to be speeding. Police could smell alcohol wafting from the inside of the cab of the ute when they stopped him and he said he was driving to Dubbo. He returned a positive breath test and was taken back to Orange Police Station where he returned a reading of 0.09. He said he had a drink about an hour before the police stopped him. Acting magistrate Mary Ryan convicted Leggett and fined him $1500. She also disqualified his driver's licence for six months and placed him on a 24-month interlock order. Two men were also fined and disqualified for driving while their licences were disqualified. Duane Edward Blandford, 43, of Kelly Road, and Luke Nicholas Prodinger, 32, of Bogan Street, Parkes, were each fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for a further 12 months for their offences. Prodinger was caught speeding at 128km/h on the Escort Way at Borenore at 3.05pm on February 12. At the time, his P1 licence was disqualified and he would have to redo his driver knowledge test to get it back. Blandford was stopped in Lawson Crescent at 11.22am on February 24. According to police his driver's licence was disqualified until August 7, 2022, at the time he was stopped. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

