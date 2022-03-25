news, local-news,

COVID, floods and international unrest in the the past two years have impacted people's mental health so a workshop will be run on Monday to ensure business owners and managers have the tools they need to support their employees. Business Orange and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program are hosting the Workplace Mental Health Support Skills Workshop at the Orange Ex-Services' Club. Business Orange president Jack Evans said discussions with members showed an increasing need for mental health support skills within businesses in Orange. "Just checking in and having general conversations with local business owners and employees, some people are struggling, feel a bit down and are not themselves," he said. Board member Jo McRae said it was not just about supplying the phone number for a mental health hotline, "we want to ensure that if employers are asking their staff if they and their mental health are OK, that they are well equipped to handle the conversation and situation that could follow". The Rural Adversity Mental Health Program will run the workshop to educate, encourage and link people to mental health support. The workshop will take place at the The Greenhouse of Orange, at Orange Ex-Services' Club between 9am and 1.30pm on Monday and bookings are required. Workshop participants will learn: how to approach someone who is struggling with their wellbeing or mental health; skills in communicating with a person who is struggling; the impact of stress and anxiety; strategies to minimise the negative impacts of stress and anxiety; skills to de-escalate heightened emotions of individuals. Participants will also learn: how to find health services for a person who needs further help; the sign that a person may be at risk of self-harm or of taking their own life; skills in communicating with a person at risk of self-harm or of taking their own life; what health services people at risk of self-harm or of taking their own life can be linked to; strategies for improved self-care. Morning tea and lunch is included. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/business-orange-presents-workplace-mental-health-support-skills-tickets-276332627327 they are free for Business Orange members and $20.98 for non-members.

